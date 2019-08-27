Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $651.84

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $651.84 and traded as low as $606.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $614.40, with a volume of 7,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 631.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 651.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

