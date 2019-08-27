Traid Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Traid has a market capitalization of $7,115.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Traid has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Traid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Traid Profile

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 42,007,420 coins and its circulating supply is 19,067,420 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

