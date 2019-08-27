TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.72

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 21045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

In related news, Director Randy Neely purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,317. Also, Senior Officer Edward Dale Ok purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,403.93.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

