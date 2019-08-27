Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.90

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.90 and traded as low as $63.50. Tribal Group shares last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 15,903 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $133.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.87.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

