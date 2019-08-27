Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,960,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 721% from the previous session’s volume of 360,555 shares.The stock last traded at $31.13 and had previously closed at $27.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSE. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $193,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,832,000 after acquiring an additional 536,746 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 663,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trinseo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,805,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

