Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.61.

TGI stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. ADI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,151,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 97,840 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

