Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 9,434,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 2,281,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,324. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Hammond acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 417.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

