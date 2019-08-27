Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $253.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.48. 7,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.12 and its 200-day moving average is $219.88. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $71,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.14, for a total value of $1,290,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,726,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,173 shares of company stock valued at $34,132,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,792,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 116.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

