U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 25.5% in August

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 411,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GROW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 69,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,290. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.