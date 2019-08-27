Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0968 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

