UIL Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1.88 (LON:UTL)

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81. UIL has a 12 month low of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 259.76 ($3.39). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.03. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 50,000 shares of UIL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($141,121.13). Also, insider David Shillson acquired 4,024 shares of UIL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.44 ($10,831.62). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,024 shares of company stock worth $24,328,944.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

