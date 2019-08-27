Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $390.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $964,229.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

