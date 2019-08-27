Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone Acquires 10,000 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $197,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,351. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.47 million, a PE ratio of 148.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Unifi by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unifi by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Unifi by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

