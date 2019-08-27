Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 3.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $105,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 121,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5,729.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 563,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after purchasing an additional 554,157 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 212.1% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

