United Fire Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

United Fire Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 7,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,231.00 and a beta of -0.10.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.60). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter.

In other United Fire Group news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $107,146.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $148,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at $802,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,026 shares of company stock worth $394,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

