USDQ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125,348.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $125,348.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009779 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,507,653 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

