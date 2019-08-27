V-ID Reaches One Day Volume of $298,332.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $4.13 million and $298,332.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.09 or 0.05051589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,699,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,998,424 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

