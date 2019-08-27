VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VALEO/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on VALEO/S in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 17,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.