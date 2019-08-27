Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,443,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,962 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 8.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $264,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 501.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 17,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,993. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

