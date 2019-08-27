Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 426,838 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,373,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 4,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

