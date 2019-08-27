Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,614,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 942,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 723,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 238,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

