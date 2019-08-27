Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 11,834 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $22,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,775.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 216.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. 4,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,004. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $108.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

