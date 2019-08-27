Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 8,973 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $70,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after buying an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,224,000 after buying an additional 99,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 926,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,103,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,624,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 641,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,299,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,034. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.