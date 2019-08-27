Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 120,958 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of New Residential Investment worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,944,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,818,000 after buying an additional 2,755,787 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,699,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRZ. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

NYSE NRZ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 60,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

