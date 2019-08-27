Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,207 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.85.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. 13,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,537. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.50 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.