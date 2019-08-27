Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,551,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.68% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,831,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,073,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,713,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,383,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,806,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,788. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd acquired 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,107 shares of company stock worth $294,452 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target for the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

