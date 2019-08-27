Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,170,000 after buying an additional 4,327,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,441,000 after buying an additional 815,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $18,276,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $11,414,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 393.4% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 511,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 408,165 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $76,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries bought 30,703 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $650,289.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 36,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,017. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

