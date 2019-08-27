Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Toro worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,376 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. 5,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

