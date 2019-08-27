Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,243 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,622 shares of company stock worth $45,864,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.36. 76,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,764. The firm has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $222.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

