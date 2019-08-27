VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Stock Price Up 1%

VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.59, 3,970 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEK. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF during the second quarter worth $833,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF during the second quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors China ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.