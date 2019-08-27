Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $78,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,766,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

