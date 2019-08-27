Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,014,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. 13,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

