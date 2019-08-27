Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,040. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.37.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.