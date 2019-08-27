Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $83.00, approximately 2,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

