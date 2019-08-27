VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,352,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,176,899 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VEON were worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in VEON by 2,866.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,042,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,007,083 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in VEON by 381.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,684,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,723 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $1,614,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 330.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 97,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,565 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $3,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. 362,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,768. VEON Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.83.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

