Veros (VRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $125,354.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Veros has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market capitalization of $125,354.00 and approximately $130,523.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00251146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.01309005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,363,776 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

