Vietnam (LON:VNH) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46), approximately 11,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.20.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

