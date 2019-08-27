View (VIEW) Price Hits $0.0095

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, View has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One View token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. View has a market capitalization of $331,758.00 and approximately $471.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

View Token Profile

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official website is view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly.

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.