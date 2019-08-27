Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Given $47.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 240 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,583. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

