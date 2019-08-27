VIVO Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,131.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One VIVO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. VIVO has a market capitalization of $8,131.00 and $4.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIVO has traded 46% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIVO

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,524,201 coins and its circulating supply is 4,704,201 coins. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

