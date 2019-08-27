VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $150.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $212.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $214.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.23.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 335.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,586 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 305.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

