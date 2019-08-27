Vsync (VSX) Reaches Market Cap of $65,522.00

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Vsync has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $65,522.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vsync coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vsync alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001159 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00063702 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync Profile

Vsync (CRYPTO:VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vsync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vsync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.