Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.47% of Vulcan Materials worth $262,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Shares of VMC traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,349. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock worth $1,260,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

