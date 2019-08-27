Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 444,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 120,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

