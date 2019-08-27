Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of BOX worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $17,790,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOX to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,084,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,538,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 82,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

