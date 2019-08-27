Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,341,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,102 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 45,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $721.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

