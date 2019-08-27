Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,892,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 145,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 893.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kishore Seendripu sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $259,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $888,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,303.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 6,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

