Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,031 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Cryolife worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRY. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cryolife by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 533,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 329,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 738.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 60,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 46,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 46,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRY. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryolife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,805.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 10,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,935. The company has a market cap of $977.51 million, a PE ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 0.62. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Cryolife’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

