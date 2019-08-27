Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 273,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,220,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

