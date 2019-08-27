Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 216,350 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,350 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Tower Semiconductor worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 612,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSEM. TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,277. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $306.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

